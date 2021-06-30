Federation VIP arena at Mardi Gras Leeds.

Mardi Gras – Proud in the Park will see the north Leeds park transformed into a hub of music, food, entertainment and fairground rides, celebrating love and inclusivity.

Two stages will form the focal point of Mardi Gras which will be located at Soldier’s Fields within the park.

It will feature headline acts, such as Jax Jones, SIGALA, Disciples and Gok Wan, with support from some of the best local talent from across the region including Angel Lee, Dale Castell, Essel, Marc Leaf, Tin Tin and Will Tramp.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mardi Gras – Proud in the Park will see the north Leeds park transformed into a hub of music, food, entertainment and fairground rides.

Stage two will be serving the best in commercial, pop and cabaret acts.

On this stage will be acts from Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK acts Frock Destroyers, Tayce, Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea and Divina De Campo.

The Cheeky Girls, Stephanie Hirst and Danny Beard will also make an appearance.

There will also be support from Leeds-based DJs including Dave Cooper, Luke Horsfield, Mamma Bear & The Rose and Miss Orry.

Co-founder and organiser of the festival, Shaun Wilson, said: “We are so excited for Mardi Gras – Proud in the Park.

"Whilst Leeds is known for its amazing festivals and events, including carnival in nearby Chapeltown, there hasn’t been anything quite like this before.

"So many big names have performed on-stage at Roundhay Park over the years and now we get to have it as the home to debut Mardi Gras.

"With many UK festivals sadly being cancelled for a second year running we felt it was particularly important to spread a little joy and positivity via this unique event.

"As well as amazing musical talent, we also have craft and food stalls, plus some white-knuckle fairground rides.

"It really is going to be a day to remember and we hope it will be the start of a new tradition for the city.

"It is so important for people to have a safe space to come and enjoy themselves with friends and loved ones and that is exactly what visitors can expect from Mardi Gras.”

Terry George, co-founder and organiser added: “It’s going to be an eclectic, diverse festival with some form of entertainment whichever way you turn.

"We are looking forward to welcoming visitors and putting Mardi Gras in Leeds officially on the map.”

There will also be an on-site food village, with independent food traders from across Leeds and beyond.

Vendors include Pizza Loco, Nok Thai Cuisine, Jenny’s Jerk Chicken, Savvy Baker, The Chaat Walas and Pig Love Brewing Co.

Leeds based Liquor Lab will be creating the refreshing cocktails on the day from their Retro VW campervan named 'Mabel'.

DJs from Federation dance and nightclub, as well as LDC radio will be hosting from this section of the festival.

The market village will be situated between the stages and the fairground rides, providing visitors with the opportunity to indulge in a bit of retail therapy.

Local makers will be pulling out all the stops on their craft stalls, selling unique items, lovingly hand-made.

Mardi Gras – Proud in the Park is on Saturday, August 14.

It is open from 11am until 11pm.

An after party will be held at Teatro at The Warehouse.

Shuttle buses will be running from Sovereign Street in Leeds city centre every fifteen minutes to Roundhay and back, costing £5 return.

Tickets are £30 and can be purchased on the website.