Returning this Thursday and Friday evening, Light Night is an annual multi-arts and light festival which takes over Leeds city centre.

Having run in a slightly different format in 2020, the festival is expected to attract thousands of families back into the city centre this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Climate Clock is one of many returning features of this year's Light Night.

Here are 15 must-see attractions to check out.

Lightning Catchers at Millennium Square

Harness the power of nature by capturing this laser projected lighting with a custom-built lightning rod filled with super bright LEDS. If you catch a bolt your rod will explode with light and sound. 7pm-10.30pm.

Arc at City Square

The festival which is expected to welcome thousands to the city centre will be returning in its pre-pandemic form.

Arc will take over the Queens Hotel with a site-specific, projection that invites visitors of all ages to bask in the forces of nature and pays homage to the beauty and power of the world around us. 7.30pm-10.30pm.

Gaia at Queen Square

Gaia is a stunning replica of our planet, created using 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the Earth' s surface. The large-scale sculpture by artist Luke Jerram provides an incredible opportunity to view Earth as it might be seen from space. 6.30pm-10.30pm.

Creature invasion at Victoria Quarter and Victoria Gate

Light Night Leeds is a family friendly event and runs this Thursday and Friday.

Strange, giant tentacles have been spotted emerging from some familiar city centre buildings. Look up to see if you can spot evidence of them inside Victoria Quarter and Victoria Gate. 6.30pm-10.30pm.

Hourglass at Holy Trinity Church on Boar Lane

An interactive show that will help audiences to connect with the idea that we are all ‘one world’ and ‘one people.’ The Hourglass is a new sculptural piece with projection mapping. 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

Lightning Catchers at Leeds Civic Hall

Harness the power of nature by capturing this laser projected lighting with a custom- built lightning rod filled with super bright LEDS. If you catch a bolt your rod will explode with light and sound. 7pm- 10.30pm.

Splinter on Millennium Square

A series of five giant interactive monoliths will transform the urban environment of Millennium Square with a futuristic ‘stone circle’. Take control of one of the monoliths using hand gestures and create enthralling abstract moving art works. 6.30pm-10.30pm.

Neon Dogs at Leeds City Museum

Inspired by balloon dogs at children's parties, a collection of neon dogs complete with their own neon bones and neon dog poo. 6.30pm-10.30pm.

Immense Insects at Leeds City Museum

Giant, macro photos that explore the Leeds Museums and Galleries collection of insects. The photographs in this display show off spectacular specimens in incredible detail. You can also see the real insect specimens to compare them. The display is part of our Dead Inspiring project, which uses our world-class insect collection to empower and inspire young women in science. 6.30pm-10.30pm.

Climate Canopy at Carriageworks

Climate Canopy sees 170 years of climate data, represented as 26 bands of coloured light in a large, immersive installation of recycled textiles and plastic. It highlights the climate emergency, the impact it is already having on our weather systems, and the need for immediate action. 6.30pm-10.30pm.

Climate Clock at Leeds Town Hall

The clock counts down the critical time window for us to reach zero emissions and tracks our progress on achieving the transition to a safe climate future. Since its launch in New York in September 2020, Climate Clock teams have sprung up across the world from Chiapas to Kazakhstan, Korea to Glasgow. 6.30pm-10.30pm.

Nature at Night on Park Square

Nature at Night is a commission by the British Library for Light Night Leeds 2021. An array of glowing lanterns represent a range of wildlife from the UK. Two new lanterns have been specially made for Light Night; a Long- eared Owl and a Barn Owl. These have been inspired by images taken from the collections of the British Library. 6.30pm-10.30pm.

Whale Ghost at Leeds Dock

An 18m long kinetic and light sculpture that recalls big marine mammals, or fossil skeletons as they are usually seen in natural history museums. The moving installation invites the audience to spend a moment to think about the impact of mankind on our biodiversity and witness the poetic dance of what could be the ghost of the last remaining whale. 6.30pm-10.30pm.

Sentinel at Leeds Town Hall

Electronic music composer Richard Evans presents a segment of his spectacular audio visual show SENTINEL, inspired by the planet’s most urgent issue - climate change. In the stunning setting of Victoria Hall, it features the performers inside a cube surrounded by gauze screens. 6.30pm to 10.30pm, live performances at 18.30, 19.15, 20.00, 20.45, 21.30, 22.15.

Wave at Howard Assembly Room

Returning to Light Night following the completion of Opera North’s major redevelopment, the Howard Assembly Room becomes home to live music from an ensemble led by cellist Clare O’Connell. The installation reacts to the musicians in real time, with pools of water refracting sound-responsive visual displays around the beautifully restored gothic revival venue. 6.30pm-10.30pm.