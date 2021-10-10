Light Night Leeds 2021: Wonders of natural world brought into focus at Kirkstall Abbey

The windows of Kirkstasll Abbey will be transformed becoming a canvas for a projection-based exploration of starling murmurations.

The windows of the landmark will be transformed becoming a canvas for a projection-based exploration of starling murmurations, serving as a powerful reminder of the wonders of the natural world.

Kirkstall Abbey is one of 10 Light Night zones and has been transformed with the help of sponsor, CEG - the developer behind Kirkstall Forge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy Renshaw, strategic marketing manager at CEG, said: “For the first time, Kirkstall Abbey will become home to a spectacular Light Night artwork installation. Part of the Outside the Centre Zone, it will illuminate one of the best preserved Cistercian monasteries in the country.

“The team at Kirkstall Forge are delighted to be involved in this exciting event. I have no doubt the local community will enjoy the captivating performance art, as well as some creative family-friendly activities, contributing to the growing light installation in the Abbey grounds.”

Light Night Leeds is the UK’s largest annual arts and light festival and transforms a variety of city locations with spectacular artworks and captivating performances. From large-scale light projects and interactive installations to music, dance and street theatre and all free-of-charge.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “Light Night really is a one-of-a-kind event symbolising everything that makes culture in Leeds so completely unique and special.

“It’s inspiring to know that this year’s installations will be carrying such a powerful message, encouraging all of us to consider our impact on the planet and what we can each do to make Leeds a cleaner and greener place.

“None of this would be possible without the generous support of our sponsors and business community and we’re sincerely grateful to all those who are helping to make this stunning event happen.”

The events take place on Thursday, October 14 and Friday, October 15, from 7pm until 10.30pm. Kirkstall Abbey is one of 10 exciting zones.

For more information visit : whatson.leeds.gov.uk/lightnight/Home .

**********************