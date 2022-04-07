Whisky brands Nikka, Starward, Woodford Reserve, Slane and Port Askaig will be joined by soft drink specialists Three Cents to provide the perfect balance of malt and mixer all day long.

Claire Morrow, the marketing manager of Starward said: “We are really looking forward to coming to Leeds Whisky Festival and sharing our Australian single malts.

Photo: Leeds Whisky Festival

"We will also be bringing several of our limited releases, including a Ginger Beer Cask finished whisky so be sure to swing by our stand if you are interested to learn more about whisky done different!”

Other brands heading to the city centre on Saturday include Jack Daniels, Yorkshire-brewed Filey Bay and Benriach and Arbikie who will be bringing the world’s only rye scotch whisky to people of Leeds.

A ticket to Leeds Whisky Festival will not only offer visitors access to the festival but it will also cover attendees’ samples, talks, masterclasses and tastings, as well as an exclusive Leeds Whisky Festival branded tasting glass and guide.

In addition to over 100 different whiskies taking pride of place at the festival, Leeds street food company Mans Market will be on site to dish up plenty of Chinese flavours to keep bellies full.

Sophia Austen-Meek of Mans Market said: “We’re thrilled to be part of the Leeds Whisky Festival and excited to bring our home grown brand of Chinese street food to the whisky enthusiasts of Yorkshire.

"Mans Markets’ fun, street food vibe will let the drinkers feast in style!"

Leeds Whisky Festival will take place on Saturday 9 April at Leeds Corn Exchange.

Punters can choose to head down to either the afternoon session (12-4pm) or the evening session (5-9pm) of Leeds Whisky Festival, with tickets available for £40 at eventbrite.co.uk.