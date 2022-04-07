The Easter school holidays started on Monday this week (4 April), lasting until Monday 18 April.

So where can your children eat for free during the two week period?

Here are eight restaurants and cafes in Leeds that are offering free meals for children during the Easter holidays, as seen on Money Saving Central.

Marks and Spencer

Children eat for free in the M&S cafe if adults spend £5. One free children's meal can be offered per transaction.

The offer runs between the 4 April until 22 April.

Kids eat for free all day everyday in the Morrisons cafe nationwide with one paying adult. Photo: James Hardisty

Morrisons

Kids eat for free all day everyday in the Morrisons cafe nationwide with one paying adult.

The chain also has a 'feed the family for £10' Easter offer running.

Yo! Sushi

Pick any main, a side of edamame and a drink and visitors can get it for free with a £10 adult spend throughout the Easter holidays.

Asda

Kids eat for free in the cafe after 3pm between Monday to Friday.

Beefeater

Two children get free breakfast with one paying adult.

Dunelm Cafe - Pausa

Kids eat for free when adults spend £6 or more at Pausa cafes inside Dunelm stores.

Hungry Horse

Kids eat breakfast for free when accompanied by a paying adult, all day everyday throughout the Easter holidays between 9am and 12pm.

Farmhouse Inns