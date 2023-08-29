Leeds West Indian Carnival: Best pictures from the colourful 'pyjama jamming' party at Chapeltown showcase
Chapeltown became a sea of colour and the air was filled with the gorgeous smell of fresh food as the carnival took over the streets again yesterday (Monday).
Leeds West Indian Carnival – the oldest and one of the most adored Caribbean carnivals in Europe – saw events and parades across the Chapeltown area.
The day began with the traditional J’Ouvert Morning between 6am and 8.30am. An early morning soca music jam, it was the perfect warm-up for the parade later on in the day.
Originating from the French for ‘day open’ or ‘opening day’, J’Ouvert is also known as ‘pyjama jamming’ and saw visitors take part in their P.J’S, nighties, onesies and fancy dress.
Check out our photographer Steve Riding’s photos from the event: