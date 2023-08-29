There was a vibrant atmosphere in Leeds on Bank Holiday Monday as the West Indian Carnival hit the streets.

Chapeltown became a sea of colour and the air was filled with the gorgeous smell of fresh food as the carnival took over the streets again yesterday (Monday).

Leeds West Indian Carnival – the oldest and one of the most adored Caribbean carnivals in Europe – saw events and parades across the Chapeltown area.

The day began with the traditional J’Ouvert Morning between 6am and 8.30am. An early morning soca music jam, it was the perfect warm-up for the parade later on in the day.

Originating from the French for ‘day open’ or ‘opening day’, J’Ouvert is also known as ‘pyjama jamming’ and saw visitors take part in their P.J’S, nighties, onesies and fancy dress.

Check out our photographer Steve Riding’s photos from the event:

Leeds West Indian Carnival returned on Bank Holiday Monday

J'Ouvert Opening as part of the Leeds West Indian Carnival started at 6.30am.

The Chapeltown area was transformed for the day

The Leeds West Indian Carnival is the oldest of its kind in Europe