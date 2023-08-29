Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds West Indian Carnival: Best pictures from the colourful 'pyjama jamming' party at Chapeltown showcase

There was a vibrant atmosphere in Leeds on Bank Holiday Monday as the West Indian Carnival hit the streets.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:09 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 12:09 BST

Chapeltown became a sea of colour and the air was filled with the gorgeous smell of fresh food as the carnival took over the streets again yesterday (Monday).

Leeds West Indian Carnival – the oldest and one of the most adored Caribbean carnivals in Europe – saw events and parades across the Chapeltown area.

The day began with the traditional J’Ouvert Morning between 6am and 8.30am. An early morning soca music jam, it was the perfect warm-up for the parade later on in the day.

Originating from the French for ‘day open’ or ‘opening day’, J’Ouvert is also known as ‘pyjama jamming’ and saw visitors take part in their P.J’S, nighties, onesies and fancy dress.

Check out our photographer Steve Riding’s photos from the event:

Leeds West Indian Carnival returned on Bank Holiday Monday

1. Leeds West Indian Carnival

Leeds West Indian Carnival returned on Bank Holiday Monday Photo: National World

J'Ouvert Opening as part of the Leeds West Indian Carnival started at 6.30am. Picture: Steve Riding

2. Pyjama jamming

J'Ouvert Opening as part of the Leeds West Indian Carnival started at 6.30am. Picture: Steve Riding Photo: steve riding

The Chapeltown area was transformed for the day

3. J'Ouvert Opening

The Chapeltown area was transformed for the day Photo: steve riding

The Leeds West Indian Carnival is the oldest of its kind in Europe

4. Oldest of its kind

The Leeds West Indian Carnival is the oldest of its kind in Europe Photo: Steve Riding

