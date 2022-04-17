We are blessed to have some gorgeous walking routes just a stone's throw away from the city centre. Here, we've rounded up 13 of the best paces for a walk this Easter.
1. Eccup Reservoir
Eccup Reservoir offers beautiful views across the water. You can walk around the edge of the reservoir, soaking up the splendid scenery as you do so.
2. Otley Chevin
Walkers can enjoy spectacular views across the market town of Otley from the Chevin, which boasts a large park network of woodland paths and panoramic views of the Wharfe Valley.
3. Tong Circular
This five mile Tong Circular route straddles the boundary of Leeds and Bradford, travelling from Tong Hall along the bridleways of Pudsey Beck and Tyersal Beck, before looping back through Black Carr Woods.
4. Horsfoth Hall Park
Located just six miles from Leeds city centre, Horsfoth Hall Park is ideal for a gentle stroll. There’s plenty of open parkland to cover and kids can be kept entertained by the various attractions, including an adventure playground, bowling green, cricket pitch and a Japanese formal garden.