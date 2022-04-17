Clockwise from top left: Meanwood Valley Trail, Yeadon Tarn, Rothwell Country Park and Tong Circular

Leeds walking trails: 13 of the most scenic trails and parks in Leeds for an Easter Bank Holiday walk

What better way to blow off the cobwebs of your Bank Holiday celebrations than with a walk through Leeds' most scenic trails and parks?

By Abbey Maclure
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 11:45 am

We are blessed to have some gorgeous walking routes just a stone's throw away from the city centre. Here, we've rounded up 13 of the best paces for a walk this Easter.

1. Eccup Reservoir

Eccup Reservoir offers beautiful views across the water. You can walk around the edge of the reservoir, soaking up the splendid scenery as you do so.

2. Otley Chevin

Walkers can enjoy spectacular views across the market town of Otley from the Chevin, which boasts a large park network of woodland paths and panoramic views of the Wharfe Valley.

3. Tong Circular

This five mile Tong Circular route straddles the boundary of Leeds and Bradford, travelling from Tong Hall along the bridleways of Pudsey Beck and Tyersal Beck, before looping back through Black Carr Woods.

4. Horsfoth Hall Park

Located just six miles from Leeds city centre, Horsfoth Hall Park is ideal for a gentle stroll. There’s plenty of open parkland to cover and kids can be kept entertained by the various attractions, including an adventure playground, bowling green, cricket pitch and a Japanese formal garden.

