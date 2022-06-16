The Weetwood Weekender kicks off this Saturday at Weetwood Hall Hotel, with a lineup of some of The Vinyl Whistle's favourite indie artists both locally and nationally.

Supported by Record Store Day, the event starts at 1pm with performances from the likes of John Bramwell (I Am Kloot), Jonny Brown (Twisted Wheel) and Nigel Clark (Dodgy), as well as beers served by Kirkstall Brewery.

The Vinyl Whistle, Headingley. From left: Jon Moss, Amber Strawbridge and Freddie Noonan. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Vinyl Whistle will also be open to music fanatics all Saturday long, selling new Record Store Day releases ranging from Alice In Chains to Alpha and Omega.

On the festivities, a spokesperson for The Vinyl Whistle said: "We’re very excited for a Record Store Day full of new releases, live performances, DJ’s and Kirkstall Brewery beers!

"From 8am we’ll be supported by local DJ’s while we open for Record Store Day's well anticipated second drop of the year. From 3pm we’ll be hosting local acts Pretty Mafia, Wax Tree Cast and Karakana. Then in the evening Nigel Clark, Jonny Brown and John Bramwell take the stage for a night full of music and good energy.

Many thanks to the team at Record Store Day for all the support! We all can’t wait to kick off the day of celebration this Saturday."

The Vinyl Whistle, Headingley. Pictured: manager Freddie Noonan. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Held on several weekends each year, Record Store Day sees thousands of independent record stores across the country feel the support of vinyl lovers everywhere, with crowds queuing out the door to get a hold of one of the rare LPs released.

With the added bonus of a live music extravaganza, the Weetwood Weekender is set to be the perfect celebration for a day of shopping success, with food stalls and a bar also on site.

The Vinyl Whistle is open from 10am until 9pm on Saturday, with celebrations at Weetwood Hall and Hotel running from 1pm until midnight.

Tickets are available for £15 and can be bought from The Vinyl Whistle. Last entry to the event is at 4pm.

The Vinyl Whistle, Headingley. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe