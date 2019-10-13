Leeds railway will be invaded by aliens at this Star Wars extravaganza
Aliens and Ewoks are set to land in Leeds next weekend when a Star Wars themed event comes to Middleton Railway.
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 16:27 pm
Star Rails, hosted by Middleton Railway Trust, will run from 10pm until 4pm on Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20.
Families can interact with Ewoks, Storm Troopers and other Star Wars characters at the sci-fi extravaganza.
There will also be light sabres to pick up and a Land Speeder Storm replica.
Tickets cost £8 for adults, £3.50 for children or £20 for a family ticket.
There will be free entry for children dressed in costume.
Middleton Railway, accessed on Moor Road, is the is the oldest working railway in the world run entirely by volunteers.