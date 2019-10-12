Leeds mum creates magical movie room for Harry Potter mad daughter
A Leeds mum has shared amazing pictures of a magical movie room which she created for her Harry Potter-mad daughter.
Kelly Mcvicker created the room with her husband George in a cupboard under the stairs of their house in Methley.
The movie room is decked out in Harry Potter memorabilia, movies, books and even a mounted TV for her three young children to watch films.
Kelly's eight-year-old daughter Megan became obsessed with Harry Potter after watching one of the films a few years ago.
She loves the cosy new room, along with her three-year-old brother Charlie and her six-year-old brother George.
Kelly said: "Our daughter wanted a bed under the cupboard which we thought was so funny, so we turned it into a Harry Potter play room with inspiration from the films.
"Megan watched the Harry Potter movies and became obsessed with them.
"We took her to Harry Potter world for her birthday and she got to knock on the front doors and open them - it was so amazing.
"She loves it there and her younger brothers do too. It's the perfect movie room."