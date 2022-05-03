Taking place on Saturday 1 October this will be the event’s second year, providing ravers a safe space to dance at Belgrave Music Hall and Headrow House.

The festival will feature DJ and live sets from international artists, along with a full support line up showcasing some of Yorkshire's rising names in electronic music.

Late night headliners include British producer Joy Orbison. Photo: Emma Toma

Late night headliners include British producer Joy Orbison, jungle stalwart and radio host Sherelle, techno mainstay Darwin and Yung Singh.

Mocktar will also make his debut, bringing an iconic combination of club, techno and traditional Arabic instrumentation to the city.

Other highlights include special performances from some of the region's best homegrown talent: Myna, babyschön, Rimzi, Marjai and festival organiser Andrew Devine.

DJ babyschön said: “I had a wicked time at Adaptations last year as a punter so I’m really excited to be back to play in October, especially as part of a huge lineup of DJs from Leeds and further afield.”

Music promoters Super Friendz present the return of the all-day city centre festival Adaptations this Autumn. Photo: Kristian Lam Clark

The festival will also have a full production set-up with gund systems, artwork and installations by local artists.

Festival organiser and Natural Selection resident, Andrew Devine said:

“Last year proved to be extremely busy with it being the first edition of the festival and just out of covid restrictions but I remember around 3 hours in, I was already planning this year's event. It’s such a buzz to be back organising this massive party and bringing artists like Moktar to Leeds for the very first time.

"Keep an eye out because we have more in the pipeline to announce including a very exciting daytime programme.”