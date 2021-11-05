Leeds museum launch for latest yarn by textile artist Mister Finch

Mister Finch.

Mister Finch is known for both his incredibly detailed creatures and his spellbinding stories.

And a mythical menagerie of fantastical beasts inspired by the Leeds City Museum collection are set to escape from the pages of his latest book next week.

The museum will be hosting a special event on Tuesday, November 9, to launch Museum of Figments features images and short tales which draw on the museum’s own spectacular collection, taking readers on a journey round a mysterious secret museum.

The Museum of Figments, the latest book by Mister Finch.

As well as a chance to meet the author, the launch event will also include a special display of some of Mister Finch’s new textile creations which bring characters from the book to life.

Mister Finch said he had been a huge fan of the museum since it opened.

"It's been invaluable to me in so many ways for my work. Admittedly I do spend more time in the Life on Earth gallery with all the taxidermy and insects and The Collectors Cabinet with all the incredible artefacts.

“Since being a child, I've always dreamed of having my own museum, one that I have created and curated, so it feels wonderful to have now made it a reality. Then to have a real museum house creations from it within their walls is amazing. I think the world needs a little more magic especially now and Leeds City Museum has helped me accomplish that beautifully.”

Visitors to the launch event will have the chance to have their copy of the new book signed as well as seeing the opening of the Museum of Figments display and find the magical beings in the Leeds Story gallery.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “Our wonderful museums are so full of stories which capture the

imaginations of hundreds of thousands of visitors of all ages.

“It’s always amazing to see the museum and its collection brought to life in so many imaginative new ways that will engage and inspire the people of Leeds.”

Tickets for the launch are priced at £15 and copies of the book will also be available to buy at the event.

* To book or for more details, visit: Mister Finch: Book launch and Museum Display - Leeds City Museum .

