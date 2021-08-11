Jimmy Somerville, Nik Kershaw, Go West, Carol Decker and Yorkshire’s own John Parr are all lined up to perform at the 80s Classical concert on Friday September 10.

After a joyous reception for the sold-out world premiere of the concert back in 2019, the 60-piece Orchestra of Opera North had been all set to return to the outdoor venue last summer.

The view from the stage at Millennium Square in Leeds during the first 80s Classical concert back in 2019.

Two postponements followed as the result of coronavirus restrictions, but they are now set for another symphonic reboot of chart-topping tunes alongside the original artists behind the hits.

After wowing the crowds in 2019, Jimmy Somerville will return to perform electrifying, orchestrally-enhanced versions of some of his best-loved songs, including Never Can Say Goodbye, Don't Leave Me This Way and Smalltown Boy.

The singer, who performed with Bronski Beat and The Communards, said: "The first 80s Classical was such a memorable evening and after everything that we have all been through over the past two years, I can’t wait to perform to a packed live audience in Millennium Square once again – it is going to be truly special."

Also returning with a number of songs from his hit collection, including Wouldn't It Be Good and I Won't Let the Sun Go Down on Me, is synth-pop superstar Nik Kershaw.

T’Pau singer and songwriter Carol Decker, who created timeless classics China In Your Hand and Heart and Soul, joins them for a second time as well to delight music fans.

New to the 80s Classical family and performing with a live orchestra for the first time will be Brit Award-winning duo Go West, made up of lead vocalist Peter Cox and rhythm guitarist and backup vocalist Richard Drummie.

The pair will be performing their hit single from the Pretty Woman soundtrack King of Wishful Thinking, together with other top 10 smash hits including We Close Our Eyes.

Another artist making his orchestral debut is Yorkshire’s ‘Man in Motion’ John Parr, who will be performing his title song to the cult 80s movie St Elmo’s Fire.

Completing the line-up is a talented ensemble of backing vocalists - Bianca Claxton, Gavin Condor and Adetoun Anibi - who will perform an array of crowd-pleasing 80s favourites including Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’, Toto’s Africa and The Jacksons’ Can You Feel It.

Liverpool-based club and 80s event specialist DJ Sonic Yootha will get the party started in the lead up to the main performances and keep the crowd entertained during the interval.

The musical masterminds behind 80s Classical are composer and arranger Cliff Masterson and musical director Steve Anderson, whose credits include Kylie Minogue, Emeli Sandé and Leona Lewis.

"We’re absolutely thrilled to be back at Millennium Square for a second instalment of 80s Classical after what seems like a lifetime ago now,” said Cliff.

"We have all so dearly missed live music and to be able to work once again with such iconic singers and the amazing Orchestra of Opera North in front of a live audience is going to be such a magical feeling and provide a night full of pure joy, drama and excitement."

Tickets priced £33 (standing) or £39.50 for reserved seating (limited number) are available on 0113 376 0318, www.millsqleeds.com or in person at the Leeds Town Hall box office.

Doors for the event will open from 6.30pm, with DJs from 6.45pm and the main performances from 8.15pm. A licensed bar and several street food catering concessions will be available within the specially-created outdoor arena.

In line with the latest government guidance for large-scale events, all customers, performers, staff and contractors will be required to present proof of their Covid-19 status - either through a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test result with 24hrs of the event or proof of full vaccination or natural immunity - before entering the venue.

See the venue website or call the box office for more details, as well as accessibility and companion ticket information.