The alternative arts festival marks one of the biggest celebrations of local music in the Leeds Jazz Festival roster, bringing together record labels, promoters and bands from the city for two whole days of performances and talks.

Held at Hyde Park Book Club this year, Salemango has embedded itself deep into the jazz scene, partnering closely with Hyde Park Jazz Club to seek out and support up and coming artists.

"We try to support people and collectives and the arts industry, that's always been a strong theme," explained Will Lakin, head organiser of Salemango Festival.

"This is our fifth Salemango and we've always had that theme which is why we've partnered up with Moma Cat Discos, Things I've Been Up To and Hyde Park Jazz Club.

"Since we started [Salemango] we've been supported by so many people in Leeds and we think that support kind of runs through us, and we support other people to do their thing too."

Spread across both Friday and Saturday, attendees can expect a total of seven stages including Hyde Park Book Club's outdoor spaces, bar area and downstairs venue.

Artists include Leeds band The Goddess Collective, singer-songwriter Chia Kali and jazz legends Vipertime, as well as DJs from collectives Bazuka and 0800 Disco.

Several talks will also take place across the weekend, with Demilitarise Education speaking to attendees about the relationship between educators and the global arms trade.

"For me, I'm so incredibly emotionally invested in [Salemango], especially over the last few weeks," Will went on to say.

"It provides such a sense of community, everyone can come together and support each other and have a great time.

"I think what we have is a really unique and amazing set of people, and I think it's important to celebrate that uniqueness."