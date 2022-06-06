Smart Works Leeds, the charity that dresses and coaches unemployed women for job interviews, is preparing to hold its Summer Fashion Sale at the Corn Exchange, with designer and premium high street womenswear and accessories at massively discounted prices.

Presented in association with The Yorkshire Post, the event will take place over two days.

The Smart Works Leeds Summer Fashion Sale Guest Evening will take place at the Corn Exchange in Leeds on Friday 24 June, 6-9pm, for £7.50 per guest.

On Friday 24 June, 6pm until 9pm, there will be a special evening of shopping, offering the chance to bag a bargain and browse rail after rail of womenswear fashion, all donated to Smart Works by the top designer names and premium high street brands that support the charity.

There will also be beautiful items donated by Yorkshire designers and fashion brands, plus exclusive collections of shoes and accessories, and special one-night-only pop-up stalls hosted by a selection of Yorkshire-based fashion, beauty and jewellery brands.

With a glass of fizz and the chance to mingle with local celebrities and influencers, this is sure to be a highlight of the Yorkshire social calendar.

On Saturday 25 June, the Smart Works Leeds Summer Fashion Sale continues all day from 10am until 6pm, with fresh drops throughout the event, ensuring bargains for everyone.

The Smart Works Leeds Summer Fashion Sale All-Day Event will take place on Saturday, June 25, 10am-6pm, for £5 per guest.

Smart Works Leeds opened at Mabgate Mills in November 2019 and has so far helped hundreds of women in Yorkshire find work, despite the challenges of Covid-19.

The charity helps women who are vulnerable or in financial need enter or re-enter the workplace by supporting them with free smart clothing and expert, confidence-building, one-to-one coaching for their job interview.

Helen Oldham, chair of Smart Works Leeds, said: “We offer unemployed women in West Yorkshire, and beyond, the knowledge that they are backed and supported by our team. Every month since we first opened, the number of women we help has been growing.”

Clients are referred from job centres or from partner referrers, including the prison service and organisations and charities for care leavers, the homeless, refugees, and survivors of addiction and domestic abuse.

There are more than 40 volunteer dressers and interview coaches at the Leeds centre, many with years of experience working in the retail and business sectors.

