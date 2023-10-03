2 . Steven Bartlett

The opening evening of LIFI 23 saw entrepreneur and Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett lead a conversation alongside Anisa Morridadi. The two spoke about the ‘New Generation of Entrepreneurship’, exploring Generation Z and their approach to working. The chat also reflected on Bartlett’s career journey, touching on his personal views of quitting, motivation and how to be successful. Bartlett was seen separating from his television persona at the end of the show, where he was seen giving career advice to a thirteen year old audience member, as well as signing a book for her. Photo: Tom Martin