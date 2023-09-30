An 18-year-old singer-songwriter has taken over Leeds Playhouse for the first-time ever, with one night of pop, jazz, performances and more.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fredlin Morency began performing at a young age, getting stuck in with school performances, pageants and competitions.

He was familiar with the stage, often performing at the church his father served as a pastor at in the islands of Turks and Caicos in the Caribbean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fredlin said that being around music “sparked” his interest but it was never something he deeply considered to become his career. But now, five years later, Fredlin has hosted his first-ever gig at Leeds Playhouse.

Fredlin Morency, 18-year-old singer-songwriter from the Turks and Caicos Islands, held a gig at Leeds Playhouse on Friday, September 15. Photo: James Hardisty

The teen moved to Leeds about five years ago, and said he had felt a little out of touch with music when he first arrived.

He added: “When I came to the UK, I was quite reserved. I was very to myself, introverted, and it was mostly just me rehearsing in the piano room.”

Encouraged by a school teacher, Fredlin went on to get involved with school performances here in Leeds before joining the Geraldine Connor Foundation, a Leeds-based arts charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He quickly began directing choirs and running sessions at Geraldine Connor Foundation, and it was not long before he was contracted to perform at gigs across the city – including a Christmas party at John Lewis.

Fredlin Morency was assistant director at the Coronation concert. Photo: James Hardisty

The Leeds teen has not stopped since. Fredlin said he’s worked tirelessly to make sure that the talent and skills he has developed are not “wasted”.

But this meant he felt a lot of pressure.

Fredlin said: “I felt like I actually have to make my family proud as to come [to the UK] and do something that people haven't done before – to make my mark.”

And Fredlin has achieved just that, performing with a reggae choir and assisting the musical director at the Coronation concert held outside Windsor Castle back in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The once-in-a-lifetime experience was a “ridiculous achievement”, said Fredlin.

He added: “It was really wonderful to have a glimpse of what really artistry is, the artists, the environment is like.

“I always say to myself that no matter what opportunities come into my life, I'm definitely meant to go somewhere. And that has gotten me on a path where I believe that a lot of spectacular things are gonna happen that I probably don't understand.

“But I think because I'm working tirelessly, [having] sleepless nights and praying for them, they're going to happen regardless and I don't think it's a matter of it happening, but when.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concert he held at Leeds Playhouse this week included a big mix of original songs that Fredlin has crafted with his brother – ranging from pop, jazz to rap, and was accompanied supported by a number of artists including Graft, a British rapper and former Leeds professional footballer. Fredlin said the experience was a first for him – and this meant it was not easy. He said: “It was very, very stressful, very incredibly stressful. But I was very, very proactive with it.

“In some moments, I was just laying in bed like I'm really really tired a bit on mentally and I'm like, actually exhausted. But then just to see all of that actually paid off and it actually came together was really emotionally. It’s something I am immensely proud of.”

Fredlin credits his family for breaking into the arts industry and making it so far at just the age of 18. He said his brother has been an “anchor” for him throughout this.

And his music career has taught him much about himself, and he has strong messages he wants to convey in his music.

"I've learned to connect emotionally,” Fredlin said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I take on traits and personalities that I want the audience to stay away from to educate in a very fun and very real way.”

Fredlin said he does not know what is next for him, but hopes to continue reaching milestones.