A statement reads: Just like many other festivals and events, Leeds festival will ask all ticket holders aged 11 and over to demonstrate their COVID-19 Status before entering the festival by providing either:

Leeds Festival goers will have to prove their Covid-19 status (photo: PA).

- Proof of full vaccination – both doses received (with the second at least 14 days prior to the festival) or

- Proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test taken prior to travel on the day of arrival at the festival or

- Proof of natural immunity based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of the festival (including 10 days self-isolation following the result)."

Leeds Festival will take place in Bramham Park on August 27 to 29.

Tickets have already sold out.

People in England can show their Covid status easily with the NHS Covid pass on the NHS app.

A statement on the Leeds Festival website read: "We recommend that you screenshot or download a copy of your NHS COVID Pass prior to arrival so that you have it ready to show at the entry gates. Alternatively, you can show a printed copy which will be quick and easy.

"If you don’t have access to a smartphone or computer, then you can call 119 to request a letter to demonstrate your vaccination status or online here.

"Please note that the letter can take up to 5 working days to reach you. This letter will be sent to the address registered with your GP.

"If you cannot access your NHS COVID Pass or if you do not receive a vaccination status letter in time you will need to provide evidence of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test, by reporting the result here and presenting your NHS email or text notification at the entry gates."

Acts playing at the festival include Liam Gallagher, Stormzy and Post Malone.

Sam Fender, Wolf Alice, Slowthai, Machine Gun Kelly, Aitch and Becky Hill are also set to perform.