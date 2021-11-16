Leeds dates for Strictly Come Dancing Live Arena Tour 2022

Janette Manrara. PIC: David J Hogan

The city's Leeds First Direct Arena will play host two nights of top class dance action in early 2022 featuring many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the current series of the multi-award-winning BBC One show.

Janette Manrara, former Strictly professional dancer and new co-host of BBC Two’s ‘Strictly: It Takes Two’ will compere dance spectacular which cha cha chas into Leeds on Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26.

She will be reunited with tour judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, who is making his return to the judges’ desk for this tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli.

Janette Manrara said she was "absolutely thrilled" to be hosting the tour.

"It’s a dream come true. It’s been two years since the last tour so the expectation and build-up has been huge. We’ve been desperate to return to venues around the UK and now we’re finally back. The show is going to be bigger than ever – with lots of glitter, lots of sparkles, lots of excitement and lots of incredible dance routines! And you never know…you might just see me taking to the dance floor myself – I can’t wait, I’ve really missed it!”

The live show will also be directed by Craig Revel Horwood and feature many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the current series of the multi-award-winning BBC One show. Further casting announcements will be made over the coming weeks.

As well as enjoying the glittering routines, arena audiences have the power to decide who wins the coveted Live Tour Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show. After each celebrity couple has performed, the Judges will provide their invaluable critique and scores - but the audience can also vote via text for their favourite couple and ultimately they will decide who wins.

*********************