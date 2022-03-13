Leeds Irish community celebrates the triumphant return of the St Patrick's Day parade

Eight floats from local primary schools and organisations were transported across the city centre for the parade this morning, followed from Millennium Square all the way to Vicar Lane by three pipe bands and a walking band.

Over at their starting point hundreds of spectators sang and danced along to traditional Irish jigs, performers as young as three years old taking to the stage on behalf of the Academy of Irish Dance.

The Leeds St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo: James Hardisty

Drink stalls provided plenty of good old-fashioned stouts and ales, ideal for washing down a hearty meal purchased from one of the many food trucks trading all day.

On what has been one of the largest local celebrations of the Irish holiday in years, treasurer of the Leeds Saint Patrick's Day Parade Committee Mark Sexton said:

"It's absolutely fantastic, this has been one of the biggest crowds we have ever had at the parade.

"Leading up to it we knew there was a lot of support and enthusiasm [after Covid] so we created a bigger event than we normally would have.

The Leeds St Patrick's Day Parade. PIctured Phoebe Smith, and Charlotte Allan, both aged 8, on the shared float of Christ The King Primary School, Bramley, and St Paul's Catholic Primary School, Alwoodley, Leeds. Photo: James Hardisty

"Irish people love to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day all over the world and here in Leeds there is a really proud Irish community and lots of other communities that join up [at the parade]."

Once the parade returned to Millennium Square the winning float was announced, this year being awarded to the Leeds Irish Health and Homes effort.

Celebrations then continued well into the afternoon, with more dancing, singing and quality family entertainment on show until close.

Brian Fennell, 76, of Temple Newsam, has lived in Leeds for 57 years and comes to the parade every year.

The Leeds St Patrick's Day Parade. Pictured Gemma Smith, on the float of Christ The King Primary School, Bramley. Photo: James Hardisty

He said: "This parade is where people come to congregate to meet and they may not have seen these people for a long period.

"It is a meeting place for all sorts; people you think that you haven't seen in years.

"On that score it is really important - anybody is welcome."

Festivities continue later this week at the Leeds Irish Centre with a St Patrick's Day-themed Tuesday Club on 15 March.