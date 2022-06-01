Leeds Comic Con to feature stars of Doctor Who and Star Wars - here's everything you need to know

Leeds Comic-Con is bringing a galaxy far, far away to New Dock Hall as you can grab yourself an epic photo.

As well as guests and attractions there are comic creators, authors and loads of geeky traders with tons of geeky toys, comics, collectables, art, jewellery, gaming and so much more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees can also enhance their day by coming along dressed as a TV, movie, game or anime character. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Here's everything you need to know.

What and where is it?

Leeds Comic Con will bring a host of amazing guests and attraction to New Dock Hall at the Royal Armouries.

Draw upon the Force as you sit outside of Yoda’s Hut and experience what you would look like as a Grand Master of the Jedi Order.

Leeds Comic-Con is bringing a galaxy far, far away to New Dock Hall as you can grab yourself an epic photo. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Or experience the thrills like an Endor Scout Trooper as you sit on the speeder-bike.

Special guests due to be in attendance include Paul McGann who will be there to meet and chat with.

Paul starred in the dark comedy Withnail and I but is more widely known for his eighth incarnation of the Doctor from the BBC television series Doctor Who.

Do I need to book tickets?

Tickets can be booked in advance via the Unleashed Events website and allow for smoother entry by jumping the queue.

Doors open at 11am with tickets also available to purchase at the door.

Attendees can also enhance their day by coming along dressed as a TV, movie, game or anime character and entering a cosplay masquerade with a chance to win some amazing geeky goodies.

Who are the special movie guests?

Paul McGann (Withnail & I, Doctor Who)

Patricia Quinn (Rocky Horror Picture Show)

Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones, Derry Girls)

Paul Kasey (Doctor Who/Star Wars)

Billy Mansell (Snatch, Alien Covenant)