Meanwood Valley Urban Farm will host its Christmas market on Saturday December 10, giving visitors a chance to meet Santa, discover local arts and crafts, enjoy seasonal refreshments and explore the working farm. The ‘pay as you feel’ entry comes as the farm hopes to remove barriers to festive fun in light of the cost of living crisis.

Adam Ogilvie, the farm’s chief executive, said: “We wanted the event to be open to all at a time which is so financially difficult for many. With the ‘pay as you feel’ model, we hope that those who can donate will do so, while anybody who is not able to will feel just as welcome.”

Stalls at the farm’s Christmas market will include local crafts, food and drink, and a tombola. There will also be a stall put on by its own Helping Out On the Farm team, a group of adults with learning disabilities who help maintain the 26-acre site. They will be selling handmade Christmas cards, decorations and lavender bags.

Meanwood Valley Urban Farm in Leeds invites customers to enjoy their 'pay as you feel' Christmas market to ensure everyone can celebrate Christmas this year. Picture: James Hardisty

Visitors can also look forward to a Santa’s Grotto costing £3, Christmas carols in the courtyard and a ‘light a candle’ space. Adam added: “We are really looking forward to welcoming the people of Leeds to our Christmas Market this year in the beautiful setting of our farm.”

The market will be open from 10am to 3pm and normal admission charges are waived.

