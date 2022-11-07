The Christmas Market will be hosted by Rolling Socials Events which previously ran the event last year among other festivals such as Leeds Rum Fest. This year, it will be offering masterclasses, bars and games in festive fashion for seven weeks, starting Friday November 11.

The venue can seat around 200 poeple with a tasting room, a main bar area, food traders, Christmas stalls from Mahogany Market and independent makers plus all the businesses already based in Corn Exchange.

Latitude Wines will be hosting a selection of masterclasses in the tasting room, talking guests through a range of speciality spirits to sample. Spaces for the masterclasses are limited and will include The Spirt of Yorkshire, Filey Bay Whisky, Brown Forman with a guide to Whisky around the world, Maison Ferrand fine cognacs, John Roberts Botanic Request and Wolf Bros Gin.

Dijon Boys will be at the Leeds Christmas Market this year.

Chris Nolan from Latitude Wines said: “We are looking forward to showcasing some of our products at this year’s Christmas Market. We’ve got a great selection to choose from so come and have a chat. And if you like what you try, there’s the option to buy a bottle. Perfect for a Christmas present or just to treat yourself.”

Dijon Boys will be providing an alternative Christmas menu, inspired by festive classics. Think braised ox cheek stew with polenta mash and braised red cabbage, embutido stuffing sandwiches with sauerkraut and gravy, and harissa spiced winter veg pastilla.

Cameron Sohel from Dijon Boys said: “The past few months have been really busy for us but we couldn’t pass up the opportunity. So many Christmas menus are the same everywhere you go - we wanted to put our distinctive Dijon Boys twist on it - we’re all about big, punchy flavours. I think we’ve really done that with this menu.”

In addition to the kitchen residency from pop-up Dijon Boys, a rotation of independent food traders will be bringing their wares including Don’t Feed the Dog and Shouk.

Leeds Christmas Market returns to Corn Exchange this year with masterclasses and games.