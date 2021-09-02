Rum Festival 2021 will be back at Leeds Corn Exchange in October.

Rum Festival will be marking it's fifth birthday in Leeds Corn Exchange this October.

Organised by Leeds-based events company, Rolling Social, the event will take place on Saturday, October 9.

There will be hundreds of rum expressions, professional masterclasses, cocktail-making classes, a bottle shop, live music and entertainment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A previous Rum Festival in the Corn Exchange.

All the stalls will be centred around bringing the Carnival vibe to Leeds.

Creative Director Rolling Social Events, Lee Jones, said: “After the success of our digital rum festivals, we’re incredibly excited to be back at our home in the Corn Exchange for what will be our fifth birthday.

"This event will be the perfect chance to welcome back old friends and embrace some new ones.

"We’ve got a whole host of exciting brands lined up, and we’re excited to be announcing some of the headliners today.

"Our main sponsors are The Duppy Share, Diplomatico and The London Essence are main sponsors, and they’ll be joined by Hampden Estate, Nusa Cana and loads more to come!”

Director Rolling Social Events, Sam Fish, added: “Following our first successful in-person event last month with Tequila Patron, we’re proud to have made the shift back to physical events.

"The Tetley hosted that one for us, and it was so nice to see people together in real life again.

"Rum Fest is our biggest event yet, and we absolutely cannot wait to be in the Corn Exchange again.

"We’ve got a great programme of entertainment and food plans set to unfold while guests get to sample a stellar line up of rums – it’s the perfect way to spend an autumn Saturday night.”

Tickets are £30, which includes entry to the festival and covers a range of delicious rum samples, workshops and entertainment.

There’ll be a whole host of food vendors, plus a top quality cocktail bar in action to continue your rum education.

Tickets can be purchased on https://rollingsocialevents.com/events/.Please note these are strictly 18+ years.

The Rum Fest will run from 7.30pm to 11pm.