Long-serving scout leader Alan Naylor, who lives in Ilkley, has been presented with the Silver Wolf, the Scout Association’s highest honour for exceptional service.

Alan, who has been a leader at 10th North Leeds GSAL Scout Group for nearly 50 years, was presented with his award by county commissioner Carol Milburn on behalf of the chief scout, Bear Grylls.

The prize, which is given to a select few leaders ‘for services of the most exceptional character’, was awarded to him at a special ceremony at The Grammar School at Leeds’ scout campsite earlier this month.

On receiving the award, Alan said: “I feel very proud of what I have achieved, but you don’t do these things on your own. There have been many young people and leaders who have worked with me over the years.”

Alan has been involved in scouting since he was a pupil at Leeds Grammar School, first joining the movement as an 11-year-old over five decades ago.

After working his way up the ranks he became GSAL group scout leader, and earned himself the title of explorer scout leader in 2009.

The presentation of the Silver Wolf award last month was attended by over 100 current and former scouts, explorer scouts, fellow leaders, alumni, staff and parents.

Alan has also been invited to a day of celebration at Windsor Castle, which will include a Queen’s scout parade and presentation.

Last year The Grammar School at Leeds celebrated 100 years of scouting at the school and its predecessor, Leeds Grammar School. Through the years Alan has led hundreds of scouts on overseas trips, summer camps and outdoor adventures.

Many former and current scouts have expressed their heart-felt thanks for his hard work, dedication and service.

“Scouting is about skills for life," Alan went on to say.