In a collaboration with East Street Arts, Leeds West Indian Carnival returns to the city centre this weekend for this year’s Heritage Open Days.

Celebrating the rich history of the Caribbean and the inclusive culture of Carnival, the Carnival Legacy: Pop-up Street Performance will see New Briggate “come alive with the vibrant colours and joy of Carnival”, organisers said, as part of East Street Arts’ Hidden Histories of New Briggate Project.

Leeds West Indian Carnival is taking over city centre this weekend. Picture by James Hardisty

The project, supported by Leeds City Council and Historic England through the New Briggate High Street Heritage Action Zone regeneration programme, is according to organisers “all about bringing people together, through art, to explore the culture and heritage of our historic high streets”.

Khadijah Ibrahiim, Artist and Artistic Director for Carnival Legacy pop-up event, said: “Leeds West Indian Carnival attracts thousands of people to Chapeltown to share in the celebration of emancipation, our local community, our identity, and our culture. In its early days, the Carnival parade route was much longer and wound its way down into town and through New Briggate. We’re delighted to be working with East Street Arts to bring it back to New Briggate for this one-off special event.”

Helen Moore, East Street Arts’ engagement lead, said: “New Briggate has a truly fascinating past but in one of its more vibrant incarnations, it played host to part of the parade route for the spectacular Leeds West Indian Carnival. As part of our Hidden Histories of New Briggate project, we felt it was important to honour this and make sure that this thrilling creative heritage is not forgotten. We can’t wait to share the Carnival energy and excitement with you all – so come along and be a part of this unique and historic cultural event!”

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “New Briggate has long been regarded as one of our city centre’s most vibrant and culturally-exciting streets. This pop-up performance will be a great way of celebrating that proud heritage, while at the same time tapping into the music, movement and magic of Leeds West Indian Carnival. I’m sure people attending the event will come away impressed by the improvements taking shape in the area thanks to the New Briggate High Street Heritage Action Zone programme.”