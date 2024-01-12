Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds bucket list 2024: 13 exciting events and activities to enjoy this year including music and food festivals

From food festivals to theatre productions, there is much to enjoy in Leeds this year.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 12th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

And we have rounded up 13 of the best events to look forward to in the new year.

On the list, there is the much-anticipated Leeds Festival which takes place annually at Bramham Park.

The North Leeds Food Festival will also be making its return in Roundhay Park in May.

Leeds International Festival of Ideas will be coming back with another impressive line up of speakers to deliver thought-provoking ideas.

Here are 13 exciting events and activities coming to Leeds in 2024.

Here are 13 exciting events and activities coming to Leeds in 2024. Photo: National World

Oliver! at Leeds Playhouse will be continuing until the end of the month. The production is a Charles Dickens novel and follows the story of a small boy in search of love and a place to call home.

2. Oliver! at Leeds Playhouse

Oliver! at Leeds Playhouse will be continuing until the end of the month. The production is a Charles Dickens novel and follows the story of a small boy in search of love and a place to call home. Photo: James Hardisty

Ne-Yo will be bringing his Champagne and Roses tour to Leeds First Direct Arena next March. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

3. Ne-Yo at Leeds First Direct Arena

Ne-Yo will be bringing his Champagne and Roses tour to Leeds First Direct Arena next March. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Photo: Tasos Katopodis

Leeds West Indian Carnival takes place in August each year. Streets of Chapeltown are filled with bright and expressive costumes, it's not an event to be missed.

4. Leeds West Indian Carnival

Leeds West Indian Carnival takes place in August each year. Streets of Chapeltown are filled with bright and expressive costumes, it's not an event to be missed. Photo: James Hardisty

The Leeds Waterfront Festival takes place annually at Leeds Dock in the summer. Pictured is the dragon boat race.

5. Leeds Waterfront Festival

The Leeds Waterfront Festival takes place annually at Leeds Dock in the summer. Pictured is the dragon boat race. Photo: Steve Riding

Light Night has just past. The annual lights event takes place in October and the city of Leeds is decked with gorgeous illustrations and lights. Pictured is Sylvan Quiet by artist Novak on City Square, Leeds.

6. Light Night

Light Night has just past. The annual lights event takes place in October and the city of Leeds is decked with gorgeous illustrations and lights. Pictured is Sylvan Quiet by artist Novak on City Square, Leeds. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

