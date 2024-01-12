From food festivals to theatre productions, there is much to enjoy in Leeds this year.

And we have rounded up 13 of the best events to look forward to in the new year.

On the list, there is the much-anticipated Leeds Festival which takes place annually at Bramham Park.

The North Leeds Food Festival will also be making its return in Roundhay Park in May.

Leeds International Festival of Ideas will be coming back with another impressive line up of speakers to deliver thought-provoking ideas.

Oliver! at Leeds Playhouse Oliver! at Leeds Playhouse will be continuing until the end of the month. The production is a Charles Dickens novel and follows the story of a small boy in search of love and a place to call home.

Ne-Yo at Leeds First Direct Arena Ne-Yo will be bringing his Champagne and Roses tour to Leeds First Direct Arena next March.

Leeds West Indian Carnival Leeds West Indian Carnival takes place in August each year. Streets of Chapeltown are filled with bright and expressive costumes, it's not an event to be missed.

Leeds Waterfront Festival The Leeds Waterfront Festival takes place annually at Leeds Dock in the summer. Pictured is the dragon boat race.