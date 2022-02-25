The festival sees talent from across the UK come to Leeds for an afternoon and evening of live blues, rhythm and rock at one of Leeds' most esteemed venues.

This year topping the bill is British rhythm guitarist Aynsley Lister, alongside London blues bands The Cinelli Brothers and Zoe Schwarz Blue Commotion.

Jimmy Regal and the Royals are set to perform at Leeds Blues, Rhythm and Rock Festival this Sunday. Photo: Jennifer Evans

Joining them is Catfish, Jimmy Regal and the Royals and Brave Rival, all bringing a level of genre-hopping to the table through catchy riffs and deep grooves.

On Sunday's event, Leeds Blues Festival organiser, and promoter at Solid Entertainments, Stephen Stanley said:

"I'm really looking forward to seeing the live audience back after 15 months of lockdowns and Covid.

"We want to make this an annual event in Leeds the same as we have in several other areas over the last 10 years; we want to keep blues, rhythm and rock music alive for years to come."

Zoe Schwarz Blue Commotion are also performing at Leeds Blues, Rhythm and Rock Festival this weekend. Photo: Zoe Schwarz Blue Commotion

This weekend's festival marks the first time the event has been brought to Leeds, with all six artists curated to demonstrate some of the best on offer in the UK blues scene.

Leeds Blues, Rhythm and Rock Festival kicks off at Brudenell Social Club at 2pm on Sunday, with tickets available for purchase in person at Crash and Jumbo Records, or online from Ticketweb or Seetickets.

All attendees must be over the age of 14, with the event running until 10pm.

Find out more about this weekend's event on the Solid Entertainments website.

Leeds Blues, Rhythm and Rock Festival takes to the Brudenell this Sunday.