Pulling in crowds from across the country with a tactful combination of big names and local talent, Rifffest has seen the likes of Crows, Strange Bones and Calva Louise all take to the stage over previous years.

The festival, which was first founded by Leeds band Brooders back in 2018, acts as a way to bring together a community of rock fans all under one roof - with this year being no exception.

After the notable success of Rifffest in its formative years, the band made the swift decision to move venues in 2020, expanding from the Lending Room to Belgrave Music Hall for its last event to fulfil ticket demands.

On the expansion of Rifffest in 2020, festival organiser and Brooders vocalist Adam Bairstow said:

"I personally was running around doing so many roles behind the scenes, whilst the other two [band members] were equally as busy keeping things afloat all around the venue.

"It was a trial by fire working with that level of bands and on that sort of a project with the full control that [Belgrave promoter] Super Friendz allowed.

"[Belgrave] is a truly wonderful place for creativity and good music."

This year the trio are sticking with Belgrave as their home, with grit dominating the bill in the form of Kid Kapichi, Wooze and Leeds' own Avalanche Party.

Joining the heavyweights on the lineup is a plethora of local talent, including post-punk upcomers Dim Imagery and alternative rock icons Faux Pas.

"I find myself still the most excited for bands from the local and upcoming scene." Adam went on to say.

"We've always been keen to give the [local] bands a real push before they get too big for smaller venues!"

Rifffest kicks off at Belgrave Music Hall today at noon and runs until 11pm.

Tickets are available for purchase through See Tickets.

