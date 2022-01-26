Peaky Blinders is well known for its usage of iconic Yorkshire landscapes and buildings during the making of the series.
From production offices on Kirkstall Road to art gallery scenes at Leeds Town Hall, there are plenty of locations to take a trip to before the new season begins.
Here are some of the most famous Peaky Blinders hot spots in or near to Leeds.
1. Studio 81
Peaky Blinders hired production offices and studio space at Studio 81 on Kirkstall Road in Leeds.
Photo: Google
2. Leeds City Varieties
Leeds City Varieties was another iconic location chosen to feature in the popular Black Country-based crime drama.
Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Leeds Town Hall
Leeds Town Hall is recognisable from its use in Peaky Blinders as an art gallery. It was once the tallest building in Leeds, built between 1853 and 1858 in the gothic style popular in the Victorian era.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Undercliffe Cemetery
The famous cemetery scenes in the series surrounded by iconic Victorian funerary landscape take place at the Undercliffe Cemetery in Bradford.
Photo: Gerard Binks