Whistle Punks, located in Millennium Square, will also be offering mulled wine, mince pies, pigs in blankets and Prosecco.

Each axe-throwing session will last 70 minutes and each session will begin with a masterclass with an instructor. Customers will then enter a head-to-head tournament before an overall axe champion is crowned.

Single tickets include Christmas drinks and pizza but the venue is able to accomodate corporate events for up to 200 people. Whistle Punks located in a number of cities across the UK and has seen 15 million axes being thrown since the doors opened in 2016, founded by Jools Whitehorn and John Nimmons.

Whistle Punks is launching candy-cane themed axes this Christmas.

For each ticket bought, priced at £22 per person, a tree is planted as part of the company’s ongoing environmental pledge.