Whistle Punks will open a new urban axe throwing venue in Leeds this autumn

Whistle Punks, the first operator to bring urban axe throwing to the UK, will transform the former All Bar One site in Millennium Square.

The new venue will house four throwing lanes, where customers can master the activity with 70-minute sessions run by an expert instructor.

They kick off with a brief masterclass in the art of axe flinging, then move on to a few practice rounds, followed by an adrenaline-packed head-to-head tournament.

Whistle Punks will also serve sourdough pizza and craft drinks when the venue opens on November 18.

The site will bring 25 new jobs to Leeds and it is now recruiting for axe-throwing instructors and service staff.

Instead of more traditional sit-down interviews, Whistle Punks will host an Axe Factor event for successful applicants.

The event will run from 11am to 8pm on September 15, where applicants will have 10 minutes to teach any activity to a small group.

"It can be anything at all," Whistle Punks co-founder Jools Whitehorn said.

"We've seen meringue-making, magic tricks (which didn't work, but still scored a job), entertaining Eurovision facts, knot tying, fire eating and more.

"I first taught myself how to throw axes from watching YouTube videos, so I know that we can teach almost anyone how to do that part.

"What we can't teach is the emotional intelligence and engaging energy that gives our customers an unforgettable experience."

To apply for the Axe Factor and a job at Whistle Punks Leeds, visit whistlepunks.com/careers.