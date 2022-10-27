News you can trust since 1890
East Leeds in 2000: 11 pictures taking you back in time

The year 2000 saw the turn of the new millennium in east Leeds.

By Joseph Keith
4 minutes ago

Seacroft welcomed the opening of a huge new Tesco superstore, while Garforth Station underwent a long-awaited refurbishment project.Here, the YEP has delved into our archives to bring you photo memories charting a vibrant 12 months through a new era in east Leeds in the year 2000.

1. East Leeds in 2000

TV Weatherman Ian McCaskill measuring the age of trees in Temple Newsam Park in 2000, where he launched the Great Trees of Yorkshire campaign, which hoped to raise awareness of trees and their importance in our everyday lives.

Photo: BRUCE ROLLINSON

2. East Leeds in 2000

James and Rene Norman, from Kippax, were the first shoppers in the new Tesco Extra store at Seacroft in 2000, after they won a 'Mr and Mrs'-style competition to officially open the shop.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

3. East Leeds in 2000

Party in the Park in 2000, at Temple Newsam in Leeds.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

4. East Leeds in 2000

Martin Burling, of Seacroft, Leeds, who found a job packing shelves at Tesco's new store in Seacroft in 2000.

Photo: James Hardisty

