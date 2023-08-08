A long-awaited arts festival is returning to Leeds this October with performances from more than 100 artists across the globe.

Transform 23, an international performance festival, is making its return to the city this October 11 to 22. It will see artists from across the world collaborate with local talent to bring bold and thought-provoking performances to the city.

Creative director of Transform Amy Letman said: “Transform 23 is our most ambitious festival yet bringing extraordinary performance, dance, theatre, club culture and public encounters to Leeds.

“Years in the making, we’ve been scouring the world for the most daring productions to bring to the north of England, whilst cooking up major new collaborations with creatives from across Leeds and the globe. From intimate encounters to epic spectacles on big stages – audiences are invited to see the city differently and engage with powerful performances by trailblazing international artists.

A group of musicians will complete a workout whilst performing a single song, over and over in One Song. Belgian artist Miet Warlop and an ensemble of extraordinary performers invite us to witness this exhilarating physical struggle, grappling with themes of life and death, hope and rebirth, as well as the bodily realities of sweat, pain and exhaustion. It will take place on October 19 and 20, 7:30pm at Quarry Theatre, Leeds Playhouse.

“In this continued age of uncertainty, Transform 23 gives pause to ponder everything from community and loss to nature and personal odysseys – intrepid artists offer brave and heartfelt perspectives on how we might live differently together in the future.”

Transform 23 is a LEEDS 2023 production this year. Kully Thiarai, creative director and chief executive of LEEDS 2023, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be supporting Transform with its most impressive festival to date.

“The festival sits within the third and final part of our programme ‘Dreaming’ and we are thrilled to see and support so many brilliant international artists and companies bringing powerful and thought-provoking work to Leeds during our Year of Culture.