The weather may be getting warmer, but for Christmas lovers the festive season is already playing on their mind.

Tickets for the Santa Claus-themed festival Lapland UK have now gone on sale, with places filling up fast in hotels nearby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Below is everything you need to know about Lapland UK, and how to get tickets.

What is Lapland UK?

Lapland UK is a Christmas-themed park telling Santa's story with reindeer, a toy factory, magical forest and shops.

It is open to the public between November and December each year.

Pictured is Beau and Lola Russell as they wait to meet Father Christmas in a Grotto at Lapland UK in Whitmoor Forest, near Ascot in Berkshire.

When is Lapland UK 2022?

Lapland will run from 12 November until 24 December this year, with plenty of theatrical performances and Christmas goodies to enjoy.

Each year the festival recreates the myth of Father Christmas using an immersive family-friendly experience.

Where is Lapland held in the UK?

Lapland is held in Whitmoor Forest in Berkshire, allowing families to live their own Christmas fantasy amongst pine trees.

When visitors first arrive at the festival they are given an 'elf' passport, which grants them access to the festive forest as well as the rest of Lapland.

How much do Lapland UK tickets cost?

Tickets for Lapland UK start from £59 per person and can be bought via the booking portal.

The tickets cost the same amount for both adults and children and children under 12 months get in for free.

Tickets can be bought in batches of eight to accommodate for families of a larger size.

Where can I stay in Berkshire during the festival season?

Hotels near to Whitmoor Forest are filling up fast for the festival period, with visitors advised to book in to their hotel of choice as soon as they purchase their Lapland UK ticket.

Below is a list of hotels available nearby:

The Royal Foresters

Premier Inn Bracknell (Central Hotel)

The Admiral Cunningham Hotel

The Admirals Inn

Village Hotel Bracknell

Macdonald Berystede Hotel & Spa

Winning Post

Bluebell House