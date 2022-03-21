As the weather begins to warm many of us are starting to turn our attention towards the garden.

Freshly cut grass, new plants and hand-crafted hanging baskets are all a gardener's spring dream, but where is the best place to get your supplies?

Pictured is Sonia Pounder, owner of The Plant Point, Leeds Corn Exchange. Photo: Tony Johnson

Below are seven of the best garden centres and plant shops in Leeds according to ratings left on Google Review.

Caring For Life Garden Nurseries

Located in Crag House Farm, the Caring For Life nursery is atall building bursting with light and colour from the plants visible through the windows.

The glasshouse is filled with stunning displays of houseplants along with a large selection of seasonal bedding plants, shrubs, conifers and trees in our outdoor sales area.

There is also a new indoor seating area located in the cosy surroundings of the Garden Nursery, as well as a 'Grab 'n' Go' cafe.

Caring For Life nurseries is open between the following hours:

Monday - Saturday - 9am until 5pm

Sunday - Closed

The Plant Point

Ideal for people looking for a new indoor plant, The Plant Point in the Corn Exchange is a small shop filled with all kinds of interesting hanging baskets, terrariums and more.

Visitors said: "Really nice shop. If you want your house plants to be lush and impactful then shop for them here and not at your local supermarket DIY megastore."

The Plant Point is open between the following hours:

Monday - Saturday - 10.30am until 5.30pm

Sunday - 10.30am until 4.30pm

Riverside Plants

Riverside Plants on Brandon Lane prides itself in producing an extensive range of high quality home grown bedding plants and perennials.

Their plant nursery offers summer and winter bedding plants, basket plants, perennials and planted patio containers.

Riverside Plants is open between the following hours:

Monday - Saturday - 10am until 4pm

Sunday - Closed

Woodend Nurseries

Woodend is a family-run garden centre and nurseries with an extensive range of plants and flowers.

As well as their nursery grown plants, they stock all the products needed to create an ideal environment in any outdoor space.

Woodend also offers trade discounts to parish councils, allotment associations and In Bloom Groups.

Woodend Nurseries is open between the following hours:

Monday - Saturday - 9am until 5pm

Sunday - 9am until 4pm

Chana Store

Chana Store is located in Yeadon and is rated 4.7 stars out of five on Google Review.

Visitors said: "Competitive prices, great shrub and flower assortment. We have been able to get all we looked for and also have eyed up some more shrubs to buy ( next time)."

Chana Store is open between the following hours:

Monday - Saturday - 8am until 5pm

Sunday - 10am until 4pm

Fields Garden Centre

Fields Garden Centre is a family-run garden centre located in Elmet.

They sell a large range of outdoor and indoor plants and shrubs, with a new cafe and seating area now open.

They are also wheelchair and pushchair accessible.

Fields Garden Centre is open between the following hours:

Monday - Saturday - 9am until 5pm

Sunday - 10am until 4pm

Swincar Nurseries

Swincar Nurseries is a growing garden centre with a home delivery service available.

They update their website often with new additions to the centre, including narcissus bridal crowns and mixed primroses this month.

Swincar Nurseries is open between the following hours:

Monday - Friday - 8.30am until 5pm

Saturday - 9am until 5pm

Sunday - 9.30am until 4.30pm