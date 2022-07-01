Lancaster Bomber to fly over Leeds Briggate as part of Armed Forces Day celebrations

People of all ages are being invited to celebrate the courage, dedication and commitment of the British Armed Forces, as part of Leeds Armed Forces Day.

Armed Forces Day in the UK is marked by many events held across the country, celebrating the courage and contribution of the British Armed Forces community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To round up the day’s fun and celebrations, a World War II RAF Lancaster will perform a thrilling three-times flypast down Briggate. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Hosted by the Lord Mayor, Councillor Robert W. Gettings, Leeds is celebrating with a fantastic free event on Briggate in the city centre, from 10am to 4pm on Saturday (July 2).

"As a city, we are extremely proud of our long and distinguished military history and of our current armed forces personnel who work in various deployments at home and abroad," Coun Gettings said.

"It is wonderful therefore that through Leeds Armed Forces Day we can come together and say a big thank you to our service men and women. I would like to offer a big thank you to everyone taking part and who has contributed to the organisation of what has rightly become one of our city’s most popular events in the civic calendar.”

Joining the Lord Mayor at the event will be HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Mr Ed Anderson who will be representing HM the Queen.

The event will celebrate veterans, currently serving troops, reserves, cadets and service families.

As part of the city’s Armed Forces Day tradition, the celebrations will begin with a parade led by West Yorkshire Police Band, starting on Albion Street and finishing on Briggate.

Down the length of Briggate will be stalls, stands and marquees with an array of activities, displays – including a full-scale replica Spitfire, military equipment and information together with the opportunity to speak to members of military charities and veterans’ groups and hear about their experiences in service.

There is a full programme of entertainment throughout the day with a fantastic line-up of both contemporary and traditional musical entertainment, including the City of Leeds Pipe Band, and the popular singing and dancing trio, the Daisy Belles.

To round up the day’s fun and celebrations, a World War II RAF Lancaster will perform a thrilling three-times flypast down Briggate – promising a ‘wing-waggle’ on the final pass.

This will, however be subject to good weather and no engine trouble with the iconic plane.