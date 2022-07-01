West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a blaze in the ground floor bar area of the Stew & Oyster at Calls Landing in the The Calls at 4.04am today (July 1).

Police have now taken over the investigation after initial enquiries suggest the blaze was started deliberately.

Crews from Hunslet, Killingbeck and Moortown attended the scene.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity is asked to contact police in Leeds on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13220355297.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

