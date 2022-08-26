Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brewery, which runs pubs including the Kirkstall Bridge Inn and Cardigan Arms, will be hosting its popular KirkstaPalooza celebrations once more – but on a larger scale than before.

It will be able to do so thanks to the opening of its Brewery and Taproom in Kirkstall Road, which will serve as the venue this year.

Brand manager Chris Hall said visitors can look forward to up to 20 different local music acts across the three days, while sampling a range of 20 beers and ciders from different producers.

Chris Hall is looking forward to welcoming people along to Kirkstapalooza this weekend. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It won’t just be about the beer though as there’s also street food and a barbecue in the yard.

“There’s something for everyone and it’s a chance for people to show support to a local pub and music acts,” says Chris.

The Brewery and Taproom has occasionally hosted indie markets, giving the team the chance to have a dry run when it comes to holding larger events there.

This will be their biggest to date but Chris said they are feeling confident and are excited to welcome everyone along to the festival.

The festival will take place at Kirkstall Brewery. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

To mark the occasion, the brewery plans to debut its new cherry-flavoured beer named Kirkstall Kriek (3.5% ABV).

Chris said: “It’s not just a revival [of KirsktaPalooza], it’s also an opportunity to see what we would like to do.

“We want to give the local people something to be excited about, and bring more of these events to the people of Leeds.”

He hopes that customers who like what they’ve done with their pubs will turn out to show their support.

“We are loved locally and that’s because we put a lot of pride in our pubs and beers and we create an inclusive and welcoming space,” says Chris.

“It’s been a real team effort putting this together, and we are really excited to welcome people.”

Tickets are available on the door and online via the link on the Kirkstall Brewery website.