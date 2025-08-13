A huge new bowling and entertainment venue is set to open in one of Leeds’ busiest shopping centres.

King Pins, a sprawling attraction packed with games and activities, will open its doors at the White Rose Shopping Centre on Friday (August 15).

King Pins is set to open at White Rose Shopping Centre. | King Pins

It will boast everything from ten-pin bowling to shuffleboard and ice-free curling.

There’s also American pool, karaoke, and arcade games, and even a “crazy pool” course that blends mini-golf with pool.

Meanwhile, an interactive darts game adds a modern twist, make scoring hassle-free and more exciting.

To celebrate its grand opening on 15th August, King Pins is offering the first 50 people through the doors of its new venue a free game of their choice.