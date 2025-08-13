King Pins Leeds: Huge new bowling and entertainment venue to open at White Rose Shopping Centre
King Pins, a sprawling attraction packed with games and activities, will open its doors at the White Rose Shopping Centre on Friday (August 15).
It will boast everything from ten-pin bowling to shuffleboard and ice-free curling.
There’s also American pool, karaoke, and arcade games, and even a “crazy pool” course that blends mini-golf with pool.
Meanwhile, an interactive darts game adds a modern twist, make scoring hassle-free and more exciting.
To celebrate its grand opening on 15th August, King Pins is offering the first 50 people through the doors of its new venue a free game of their choice.