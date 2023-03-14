The stand-up comedian and social media star will be kicking of his headline tour on September 22 and will be performing his biggest shows to date across the country. Kae will be landing in Leeds for his show at City Varieties Music Hall in the city centre on October 27. Kae has been recognised as one of the UK’s fastest rising comedy stars and much of his viral success is owed to his tireless efforts at curating extensive online content across a range of platforms.

His career began on the black comedy circuit in 2011 and has thrived on the scene for a number of years. His debut stand up special Kurd Your Enthusiasm had more than 100K views when released on YouTube in 2019 and his debut solo tour The Spoken Kurd had many shows sell out in record time.

He has since performed and hosted at BBC Two shows Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week and made appearances on BBC One show Celebrity Masterchef among other notable shows. He has also been credited as writers on number of different shows including Have I Got News For You on BBC Two.

Kae’s parents had been part of the Kurdish resistance movement against Saddam Hussein's Iraqi government and were forced to flee as refugees to Iran, where Kae was later born. “At my age, my father was running at tanks”, he said.

Partly as a result of his father being injured in a poison gas attack in Iraq, his family were accepted as refugees and settled in Brixton, South London, where Kae still lives.

His comedy routine draws on his experiences as a refugee and focuses on issues of race, identity, and growing up Kurdish in the UK, tackling important issues with wit. As someone from a nation without an independent state, “your whole existence is about trying to find an identity or to speak up for your identity”, Kae said.