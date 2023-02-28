The show visits Leeds General Infirmary and St James’s University Hospital which are both part of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. Expect exclusive access to in-depth interviews, life-changing operations, and the intimate and emotional journey of patients in need of care.

Professor Phil Wood, Chief Executive of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust says: “Saving Lives in Leeds really shines a light on the outstanding people working at Leeds Teaching Hospitals carrying out remarkable and world-leading surgery. It highlights some of the challenging decisions they make on a day-to-day basis as they work to ensure our patients get the best possible care.

It’s been a really positive opportunity for us to explain the complexity behind some of the decisions we take when managing waiting lists and highlight that we always have our patients’ best interest at the heart of everything we do”.

How to watch Saving Lives in Leeds

Saving Lives in Leeds is a brand new BBC Two documentary about world-leading doctors and surgeons at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

