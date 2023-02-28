Saving Lives in Leeds BBC Two: How to watch brand new documentary about Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
Saving Lives in Leeds is a brand new BBC Two documentary about world-leading doctors and surgeons at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. The eight-part series will follow top medical practitioners as they tackle growing waiting lists and unexpected dilemmas.
The show visits Leeds General Infirmary and St James’s University Hospital which are both part of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. Expect exclusive access to in-depth interviews, life-changing operations, and the intimate and emotional journey of patients in need of care.
Professor Phil Wood, Chief Executive of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust says: “Saving Lives in Leeds really shines a light on the outstanding people working at Leeds Teaching Hospitals carrying out remarkable and world-leading surgery. It highlights some of the challenging decisions they make on a day-to-day basis as they work to ensure our patients get the best possible care.
It’s been a really positive opportunity for us to explain the complexity behind some of the decisions we take when managing waiting lists and highlight that we always have our patients’ best interest at the heart of everything we do”.
How to watch Saving Lives in Leeds
Saving Lives in Leeds will premiere on BBC Two from 9pm on Wednesday, March 1. Episodes will appear on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.