The Bone Cancer Research Trust is inviting guests to Leeds Dock for an evening of glitz and glamour as it raises funds in the fight against primary bone cancer. The annual ball raised £140,000 for support patients and families last year, with 700 guests in attendance.

This year’s masquerade-themed ball is designed to be bigger than ever, with performances from Joe McElderry, Britain’s Got Talent magician Richard Jones, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Baga Chipz and West End singer Marisha Wallace.

Laura Riach, head of fundraising and communications at the Bone Cancer Research Trust, said: “We are delighted to be holding another Bone Cancer Ball, which promises to be another fantastic evening in support of our community. This year, we’re asking guests to get their masks at the ready for a night of sophistication, elegance and wonder."

The Bone Cancer Research Trust has announced the line-up for its 2023 charity ball in Leeds. Pictured, clockwise from top left, are Baga Chipz, Joe Mcelderry, Richard Jones and Marisha Wallace. Pictures: Jordan Embleton/Ray Burmiston

Guests will be able to enjoy a three-course meal as they sing along to classics by Motown favourites, take part in a live auction and win prizes in a raffle.

Laura added: “To have so many people come together in support of bone cancer patients is truly remarkable, and every penny raised will go such a long way to ensure that our vital work can continue. I would also like to say a huge thank you to the bone cancer community and our sponsors who continue to make the ball possible year-on-year.”

