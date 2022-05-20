The Jo Cox charity run returns this summer with GMB unveiled as the headline sponsor.

The 2022 Run for Jo, in memory of Jo Cox – the Batley and Spen MP who was murdered in her constituency in 2016 – is now in its sixth year.

The Jo Cox charity run returns this summer with GMB unveiled as the headline sponsor. Photo: James Hardisty

Organisers hope a record number of people will take part this year.

Cath Pinder, GMB President for Yorkshire & North Derbyshire region, said: “We are so proud to sponsor the Jo Cox charity run. It’s such a fitting way to remember Jo and everything she stood for, and like Jo, we believe that by communities coming together in unity they can help create a better world.

“It’s fantastic that the run is back on at Oakwell and we hope that runners and spectators alike flock to Oakwell Hall and make the Run for Jo 2022 an amazing GMB community event for everyone."

The event takes place on Sunday 26 June, and returns to its spiritual home of Oakwell Hall in Birstall for the first physical run since 2019.

It will be one of the key events of The Great Get Together which will be taking place over the same weekend.

Kim Leadbeater, sister of Jo Cox and MP for Batley and Spen, said: “I am delighted that the Run for Jo will take place in real life at Oakwell Hall and Country Park and that GMB Union is the headline sponsor once again.

“The volunteers at More in Common, Batley and Spen, have done their usual amazing job of pulling it all together as part of the Jo Cox Foundation’s ‘Great Get Together’ campaign, taking place on Jo’s birthday weekend in June.