The marathon is a partnership between Leeds City Council and Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, a not-for-profit sporting events company that stages the Leeds Half Marathon and Yorkshire Marathon.

On the new marathon, Rob Burrow said: “Any opportunity to raise awareness and funds to fight MND is wonderful and I know so much money will be raised by those taking part for so many great causes that are personal to each runner.

The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon will take place on Sunday 14 May 2023, starting at 9am at Headingley Stadium.

“I am particularly pleased to see that the event combines the half marathon and a family fun run so everyone, of all abilities, can get involved."

Below is everything you need to know about the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.

When is the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon?

The official route map for the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2023.

This coincides with the 2023 Leeds Half Marathon and 2023 Leeds Fun Run.

How many people can take part?

Organisers hope a total of 7,777 runners will take part in the run in honour of Burrow’s iconic Rhinos shirt number.

To sign up for the marathon, head to Run For All and click 'Enter Event'.

What is the official route?

The event, being staged alongside the existing Leeds Half Marathon and a family fun run, will start and finish at Headingley Stadium has been inspired by former Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield.

It will be the first marathon in Leeds for 20 years and the circular route will take runners around Woodhouse Moor before travelling through Headingley, Adel and Bramhope to Otley, then back for the finish in Leeds.

What charities is the marathon raising money for?

The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon will raise vital funds for the Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease (MND), as well as the MND Association (MNDA).