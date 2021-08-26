Leeds Festival starts Friday 27 August at noon. Photo: Simon Hulme

The popular festival held at Bramham Park was rescheduled last year after Covid restrictions meant that it could not go ahead.

For its return this year, headlining the festival are Liam Gallagher, Biffy Clyro, Stormzy and Post Malone, with Yorkshire artists Yungblud and Prospa joining them on the line-up.

If you were unable to get a ticket for this weekend, the entire festival is being broadcast for you to watch from the comfort of your own home.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds Festival this weekend.

Where can I watch Leeds Festival?

Some of the larger acts playing the festival will be added to BBC Four's schedule, including Stormzy performing on Saturday night at 10pm.

But for most other acts, you can watch them live using the BBC's streaming service BBC iPlayer.

Streaming on iPlayer starts at 1.50pm on all three days of the festival.

Take a look at the full schedule here.

Can I listen to Leeds Festival?

As usual, the festival will be streamed across various BBC stations throughout the weekend.

Radio 1 and Radio 1Xtra will be broadcasting live from the festival, with interviews and performances from the artists available to tune in to across the three days.

Take a look at the radio schedule here.