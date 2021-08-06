This year's festival takes place at Bramham Park on the 27th August and runs till the 29th of August, with a set of Covid-19 entry requirements now in place for attendees.

Festival-goers must provide proof of either a full vaccination (both doses of the vaccine), a negative lateral flow test or evidence of natural immunity.

From 2pm on Wednesday 25th August people with early entry passes can set up their tents in one of the campsites, with the first artist taking to the stage midday on Friday.

Included in this year's line up is Leeds' own electronic duo Prospa, who shot to fame after being highly favoured by Radio 1 DJs Annie Mac and Pete Tong back in 2018.

Duo Harvey Blumler and Gosha Smith recently released their latest single WANT NEED LOVE back in April of this year.

Here's the full line up of all the artists playing at this year's Leeds Festival and what days they're playing on.

Friday

Main Stage East

Liam Gallagher

Wolf Alice

Gerry Cinnamon

KSI

The Hunna

The Struts

Tom Grennan

Main Stage West

Biffy Clyro

Machine Gun Kelly

Neck Deep

Yungblud

Arizona Zervas

Russ Millions

Hot Milk

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

Crucast

Shy FX

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nathan Dawe

Harriet Jaxxon

Koven

Sam Tompkins

Niko B

Flawes

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

OFB

Digga D

Darkoo

Abra Cadabra

M1llionz

Swarmz

S-X

Cole LC

French The Kid

Sam Wise

Kam-Bu

Aystar

Kaisen

Saturday

Main Stage East

Stormzy

AJ Tracey

Declan McKenna

Mabel

Nothing But Thieves

MoStack

Inhaler

Main Stage West

Catfish and The Bottlemen

Sam Fender

Sports Team

Sea Girls

Aitch

Nothing but Thieves

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

MK

Hybrid Minds

Prospa

Dom Dolla

Franky Wah

Noizu

Lowes

SurfacesJC Stewart

Kara Marni

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

Jack Harlow

Ivorian Doll

Ghetts

Meekz

Backroad Gee

Tiffany Calver

Blanco

Shaybo

Tia Carys

Dreya Mac

DJ Tiiny

Antslive

Sunday

Main Stage East

Post Malone

Two Door Cinema Club

Easy Life

Beabadoobee

The Kid Laroi

Sigrid

The Academic

Main Stage West

Disclosure

The Wombats

Slowthai

Fever 333

Becky Hill

I Dont Know How But They Found Me

The Hara

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

Solardo

Hannah Wants

Sonny Fodera

Danny Howard

James Organ

Alfie Templeman

Chaya

Syreeta

Thomas Headon

KennyHoopla

Noisy

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

Tyga

Tion Wayne

S1mba

Central Cee

M24

Miss Lafamilia

DJ Target

Kenny Allstar

Trillary Banks

Che Lingo

Mastermind

Keedz