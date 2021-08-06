Leeds Festival 2021 line up: Every act confirmed for Leeds Fest including Catfish and the Bottlemen, Stormzy and Liam Gallagher
After being cancelled last year, Reading and Leeds Festival finally returns this month for three days of live music.
This year's festival takes place at Bramham Park on the 27th August and runs till the 29th of August, with a set of Covid-19 entry requirements now in place for attendees.
Festival-goers must provide proof of either a full vaccination (both doses of the vaccine), a negative lateral flow test or evidence of natural immunity.
From 2pm on Wednesday 25th August people with early entry passes can set up their tents in one of the campsites, with the first artist taking to the stage midday on Friday.
Included in this year's line up is Leeds' own electronic duo Prospa, who shot to fame after being highly favoured by Radio 1 DJs Annie Mac and Pete Tong back in 2018.
Duo Harvey Blumler and Gosha Smith recently released their latest single WANT NEED LOVE back in April of this year.
Here's the full line up of all the artists playing at this year's Leeds Festival and what days they're playing on.
Friday
Main Stage East
Liam Gallagher
Wolf Alice
Gerry Cinnamon
KSI
The Hunna
The Struts
Tom Grennan
Main Stage West
Biffy Clyro
Machine Gun Kelly
Neck Deep
Yungblud
Arizona Zervas
Russ Millions
Hot Milk
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
Crucast
Shy FX
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nathan Dawe
Harriet Jaxxon
Koven
Sam Tompkins
Niko B
Flawes
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
OFB
Digga D
Darkoo
Abra Cadabra
M1llionz
Swarmz
S-X
Cole LC
French The Kid
Sam Wise
Kam-Bu
Aystar
Kaisen
Saturday
Main Stage East
Stormzy
AJ Tracey
Declan McKenna
Mabel
Nothing But Thieves
MoStack
Inhaler
Main Stage West
Catfish and The Bottlemen
Sam Fender
Sports Team
Sea Girls
Aitch
Nothing but Thieves
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
MK
Hybrid Minds
Prospa
Dom Dolla
Franky Wah
Noizu
Lowes
SurfacesJC Stewart
Kara Marni
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
Jack Harlow
Ivorian Doll
Ghetts
Meekz
Backroad Gee
Tiffany Calver
Blanco
Shaybo
Tia Carys
Dreya Mac
DJ Tiiny
Antslive
Sunday
Main Stage East
Post Malone
Two Door Cinema Club
Easy Life
Beabadoobee
The Kid Laroi
Sigrid
The Academic
Main Stage West
Disclosure
The Wombats
Slowthai
Fever 333
Becky Hill
I Dont Know How But They Found Me
The Hara
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
Solardo
Hannah Wants
Sonny Fodera
Danny Howard
James Organ
Alfie Templeman
Chaya
Syreeta
Thomas Headon
KennyHoopla
Noisy
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
Tyga
Tion Wayne
S1mba
Central Cee
M24
Miss Lafamilia
DJ Target
Kenny Allstar
Trillary Banks
Che Lingo
Mastermind
Keedz
