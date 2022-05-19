Stage show and club night Bingo Loco returns this summer with a run of events planned from June through August all over the UK, including one show in Leeds.

With interactive performances and plenty of club classics, the international rave will be brought to life with confetti explosions, CO2 cannons, speed macarena and cheeky stage performers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stage show and club night Bingo Loco returns this summer with a run of events planned from June through August all over the UK, including one show in Leeds. Photo: Bingo Loco

Party-goers will also be given the chance to compete in games and lip-sync battles; the most notable being the famous bingo competition.

Each round of bingo gives attendees the chance to win huge prizes, ranging from new cars, VIP Coachella experiences to ten-foot teddy bears.

Craig Reynolds, co-founder of Bingo Loco, said: "It's been a blast bringing our bingo rave up and down the length of the UK and we couldn't be more excited to announce our latest summer dates in a host of new locations. It's the perfect excuse to grab some friends together and let your hair down after the madness of last year."