The event will take across all Bundobust venues - Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester Piccadilly, and Bundobust Brewery. Running between September 16 and October 23.

Launching Friday, September 16 from 5pm, “BUNDOBAR!”, Bundobust’s spin on Oktoberfest festivities sees the launch of four Indian Street Food interpretations of German festival food standards, two Oktoberfest beer specials, and a super limited edition ceramic stein crafted by internationally renowned potter, Joe Hartley.

Bundobust chefs tackle the German institution of currywurst with CURRYWURST KOFTAS (vegan, gluten free. £7).

Desi dumplings of cauliflower, cabbage and carrot are served with a classic currywurst sauce charged with garam masala and a dusting of curry powder.

Another twist on German tradition comes in the form of KARTOFFELPUFFER (vegan, gluten free. £5).

Potato and sauerkraut fritters spiced with fresh fenugreek, fennel, chilli and ginger. Served with a traditional cinnamon applesauce dip.

Headlining the bar will be the limited edition “BUNDOBAR!” - 5.2 per cent Black Lager, a proper German style Schwarzbier with Munich and Vienna malts.

Priced at £5.40 a pint, BUNDOBAR! pairs well with the Oktoberfest specials flying out of the kitchen.

Bundobust have also linked with world class Norfolk farmhouse brewery, Duration, to collaborate on TOO MUCH CRISPY, a 5 per cent Helles.

Also included will be celebrated Manchester potter, Joe Hartley, of Yellowhammer in Stockport, who has created a super limited run of Bundobust Brewery ceramic steins for their Oktoberfest celebrations.