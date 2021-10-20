Ice skating and igloo bar planned for city centre as part of Leeds' biggest Christmas yet

Leeds City Council and Visit Leeds is gearing up to host its biggest and most eagerly anticipated Christmas to date, with the launch of a festive programme of events, new installations and experiences happening across the city.

As Leeds prepares for a Christmas free from Covid-19 restrictions, it is hoped that the return of Leeds’ Winter Favourites will inspire residents and visitors to immerse themselves in the festive season.

Leeds City Council are hoping this year's Christmas festivities will see a return to pre-pandemic levels.

Working alongside Leeds BID, the city council plans to create a range of new and returning festive attractions for residents and visitors to enjoy, with city-wide performances, grottos and markets to join the traditional favourites.

The city’s festive programme will see Millennium Square creating a winter wonderland with an ice rink and igloo bar opening from November 26, alongside pop-up market stalls and an all new free festive themed family trail located around key spots across the city centre.

The traditional Carousel returns to the newly created public space on Cookridge Street, with a brand new Tipi also arriving on Briggate creating the perfect location for the whole family to enjoy a variety of festive refreshments to accompany their favourite Christmas cuisine, thanks to the ‘bring your own food’ policy.

THOR’s Tipi will return to Victoria Gardens from November 19 along with the ever popular Wheel of Light. Lord Whitney’s Upon a Christmas Wish, immersive festive experience will also make a long awaited return to Harewood House having been postponed last year.

Deputy Leader of Leeds City Council Coun Jonathan Pryor said: “The Council alongside a wealth of stakeholders in the city have worked really hard to extend the Christmas offer this year and provide a wonderful experience for everyone to enjoy. After a diluted festive season in 2020, we are delighted that we can deliver more activities and events to Leeds this Christmas.

He added: “Leeds’ Winter Favourites will ensure that everyone who visits the city this holiday season will leave with a festive feeling that is bound to last right through to the new year.”